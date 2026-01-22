Visix Expands E-Paper Signage Line with Larger Desk Display and Design Services

January 22, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Visix has introduced a new generation of e-paper workplace signage with the launch of its EPS 37 desk sign and an expanded professional design service that brings full-color branding and custom graphics to battery-powered displays. The Atlanta, USA-based digital signage company says it is the first in the industry to offer dedicated graphic design services for e-paper signs, allowing organizations to combine the low-power, wireless benefits of E Ink with branded visuals, photography, and custom layouts.

The new EPS 37 replaces the earlier EPS 27 model and features a larger 3.9-by-2.3-inch (9.9 by 5.8 cm) display in a 0.6-inch-deep (1.5 centimeter) enclosure, providing improved readability and more space for reservation details and visual elements. The sign becomes the latest addition to Visix’s four-color e-paper portfolio, joining the EPS 42 desk sign and EPS 74 room sign, all of which now support custom-designed templates. Like other Visix e-paper products, the EPS 37 operates wirelessly, delivers more than five years of battery life, and is rated for a decade of service, but now adds four-color capability to support richer, more engaging graphics.

“With our graphic design services, organizations no longer have to choose between functionality and aesthetics,” said Trey Hicks, COO and CSO at Visix. “We’re helping companies create e-paper signs that look as impressive as they perform, with branded designs that enhance workplace environments while maintaining all the practical advantages that make e-paper the superior choice for large-scale deployments.”