Samsung Supplies Sliding Rear-Seat OLED Display for Zeekr’s Flagship 9X SUV

January 22, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Samsung Display has begun supplying automotive-grade OLED panels to Zeekr for the Chinese EV maker’s flagship 9X luxury SUV, expanding its presence in premium in-vehicle display systems and introducing what it describes as a new concept in rear-seat entertainment.

The package includes two 16-inch OLED screens for the front – a center information display and a passenger information display – along with a 17-inch rear-seat entertainment screen that stands out for both its size and its mechanical design. The front panels use OLED’s high contrast and wide viewing angles to create a seamless, high-resolution digital cockpit for driver and passenger.

The rear display is mounted to the ceiling on a wing-style sliding rail system co-developed by Samsung and Zeekr, allowing the 17-inch OLED to travel up to 88 cm (34 inches) along the cabin to improve viewing angles for second- and third-row passengers.

Unlike fixed drop-down or seat-back monitors, the adjustable screen can be positioned to serve multiple seating rows in the 9X’s six-seat layout, a configuration Samsung Display says helps transform the SUV into a “high-end cinema space” and is clearly aimed at keeping rear-seat passengers – especially kids – entertained on long journeys.

Choi Yong-seok, EVP of auto sales at Samsung Display, said, “We will continue to introduce high-performance products with differentiated value to strengthen partnerships with global automakers and lead the growth of the vehicle OLED market.”

The system highlights OLED’s growing role in automotive interiors, where thin form factors and flexible integration are enabling larger, more immersive displays beyond the dashboard. The sliding rear-seat screen, in particular, points to a new class of premium in-car entertainment hardware as luxury EV makers look to differentiate through digital cabin experiences as much as through performance and range.

(Images: Samsung Display)