LG And Leightronix Bring IPTV To Offshore Oil Rigs To Improve Crew Wellbeing, Safety And Operations

January 22, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

LG Electronics USA and systems specialist Leightronix are deploying a ruggedized IPTV platform across offshore oil and gas rigs, replacing aging coaxial systems with an IP-based network that delivers entertainment, corporate communications and emergency alerts through a single, integrated infrastructure. The solution combines LG commercial smart TVs with Leightronix’s IP Merge NX video control platform, creating a unified system designed for reliable operation in extreme offshore environments.

Leightronix began adapting IPTV for offshore use in 2015, standardizing on LG commercial displays across living quarters and common areas. Founder David Leighton said legacy coax systems were becoming difficult to maintain due to aging hardware, shrinking vendor support, and complex cabling, driving operators toward Ethernet-based distribution and centralized content management.

The deployment uses LG Pro: Centric smart TVs running WebOS with Pro:Idiom encryption and direct integration with the IP Merge NX platform. Each display functions as a networked communications endpoint for live channels, on-demand content, training videos, corporate messaging, and real-time emergency alerts, requiring only power and Ethernet and eliminating the need for external set-top boxes in space-constrained crew areas.

A core component is Leightronix’s Total Alert System, which can override all programming in under a second to push visual and audio warnings, forced channel changes, and safety messages to every screen on a rig. The system can remotely power on displays, set volume levels, and prioritize alerts by severity, supporting rapid response to incidents such as gas releases or evacuation events.

With nearly a decade of continuous operation on some installations, LG and Leightronix say the platform has demonstrated long-term reliability in remote environments where technical support can be days away, and is now being extended to additional offshore platforms, marine vessels, and other mission-critical facilities.