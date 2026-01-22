Jaecoo Transforms London’s BFI IMAX Rooftop Into Giant Working Compass in Bold Brand Debut

January 22, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

London’s iconic BFI IMAX has been redesigned into a giant, fully functioning compass as part of a striking brand debut from automotive disruptor Omoda Jaecoo – reportedly the first advertising to appear on the landmark rooftop.

In a media-first activation, Jaecoo, in partnership with Uncommon Creative Studio and delivered with WPP Media’s Wavemaker and Ocean Outdoor UK, installed a 1,256.6 m² (13,527 square feet) compass installation above the cinema’s roof. The compass didn’t just serve as eye candy – it literally pointed toward real UK destinations such as Seaford and Snowdonia, complete with distances and bearings, inviting Londoners to embrace spontaneous adventure.

The installation’s voice, “This time tomorrow you could have no idea where you are,” reinforced the brand’s adventurous positioning, speaking directly to an audience that prizes direction, choice, and exploration. It’s part of Jaecoo’s broader strategy to signal its intent and creativity as it forges its identity in the automotive and cultural landscape.

Check out the video below:

Ocean Outdoor UK, which handled the projection and creative execution, described the project as transforming the landmark into a real-world compass and showcased how outdoor spaces can act as powerful brand canvases. It’s the kind of large-scale, location-specific idea that reminds you why landmark-format out-of-home still matters – when the canvas is emblematic, and the concept is simple but bold, and the city itself becomes part of the storytelling.

The rooftop takeover serves as the first creative expression under the new Jaecoo–Uncommon partnership, with a full campaign rollout expected in February 2026.