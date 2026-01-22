Christie Launches Korus Series 4K Laser Projectors, Debuting at ISE 2026

January 22, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Christie has introduced the Korus Series, a new family of compact 1DLP laser projectors delivering 4K UHD+ resolution, high brightness, and professional installation flexibility in a lightweight form factor. The new line will debut at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, where the projectors will power a large-scale projection mapping showcase.

The Korus Series comprises four models, including two TAA-compliant models, with brightness up to 14,250 lumens. Built around Christie’s 0.8-inch HEP DMD technology, the projectors combine native 4K UHD+ resolution with 1,500:1 native and up to 25,000:1 dynamic contrast, while emphasizing high lumen-to-watt efficiency. Weighing 38 pounds (17.2 kilograms), the platform is being positioned as a portable option for rental, staging, events, and fixed installations.

The Korus Series supports omnidirectional operation and offers eight interchangeable lenses, including a Z-shaped ultra-short-throw option, enabling flexible placement in space-constrained or architecturally complex environments. A broad range of connectivity options is intended to simplify integration into live events, immersive experiences, and large-venue installations.

Christie has also equipped the series with built-in tools for warping, blending, and alignment, including Twist for geometric correction, optional Mystique for camera-based calibration, and compatibility with Christie Intelligent Camera systems. Both active and passive 3D are supported, extending the projectors’ use cases to simulation, visualization, and immersive display applications.

According to Christie, the Korus Series is designed to deliver full 4K performance in a smaller, lighter chassis than traditional projectors of similar brightness, offering what the company describes as a strong value proposition for the ProAV market. The new projectors are available for order now.