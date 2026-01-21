Video Interview: Jordan Rosenthal on Navori’s M&A Strategy

January 21, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

In early 2025, Navori took a big step forward in the digital signage industry by joining forces with private equity firm Maguar. The acquisition means that the ISV now has the financial backing to become one of the few truly global digital signage platforms that industry experts believe will emerge after an intense period of consolidation.

I recently had the opportunity to speak with Jordan Rosenthal, Navori’s Sales Manager, about the transition. Jordan emphasized that despite the change in ownership, Navori remains committed to software engineering and to supporting its partner channels. At its core, the company’s mission is unchanged: to remain an independent software provider without shifting toward an integration or services-led model.

Listen to the whole conversation in this video or read the transcript below:

Transcript:

Jordan, would you quickly introduce yourself? Hi, I am Jordan Rosenthal sales manager for Navori Labs. And Navori got acquired this year by private equity firm, Maguar. Yep. So that’s turned you into one of the largest digital designer CMS software companies globally. How’s that been for you? So for us, it’s founder led company so Jérôme Moeri was instrumental.

For many years in our company. So it’s a little bit of a different shift. But, with the acquisition of Maguar, I think that now, we’ve got very ambitious plans to scale and grow, but never losing focus of who we are as a company and a dedication to software engineering. So what remains paramount to Navori is the focus on building out.

Software to provide to the partner channel and grow and expand that channel globally. So core message, the core business is the same. Your focus is software, not any other parts of the value chain. You’re not looking to expand into the integration business. You will be a software company, correct.

So the plan is not to veer away from. Our history and focus on that is a big part of our future. So a hundred percent true. We continue to remain. And now today, Novo’s proud to say we are the largest independent software vendor globally for that matter. And and we have plans in also identifying a few other companies to acquire particularly in, in EMEA in North America, and expanding that part of the business too.

How about expanding into other verticals? You’re very strong in retail. Do you have your focus set on other verticals? Because retail’s a bit of a tough business at the moment yeah, no, definitely. So we’ve always taken. A generalist approach and by, in our minds, by aligning with the right partners that focus in the right end markets, that has allowed us to expand and magnify what we do.

So retail, absolutely. We have a lot of, we have a big presence in food and beverage. As well, we have. Seen major growth in markets like stadiums and arenas. We continue to do some really amazing things in corporate spaces as well as other markets like education, retail, media definitely.

Which is piggybacking off of the retail and fuel and convenience continues to grow, we’re playing across multiple verticals and continue to expand that as we go. Speaking of growing, you acquired Signagelive right after being acquired by Maguar. How is Signagelive positioned versus how is Navori positioned?

So what was. Important for us is that by with Signagelive in the acquisition and philosophy and the fact that they and their dedication to the channel made it a natural fit. As a result of that, we’ve grown the team both on the supports that point, the engineering. We now have a bigger f footprint in other parts of the world, not only in the United States, but also in EMEA.

So we’ve grown the headcount exponentially. And the plan is to make Navori the focal point of the infrastructure and have Signagelive a part of that as well. So will there eventually be one platform or will Signagelive and Navori stay apart? It’ll be one platform. It’ll be one platform.

One platform. Uhhuh interesting. Yes. So looking forward, Maguar is probably looking to acquire more companies. What are you looking for specifically in companies to acquire, in companies to acquire? The approach is we need to ensure that we’re not jeopardizing or impacting.

The channel business in any way. So the type of profile that we’re seeking out are companies that are really dedicated to software and are selling through the channel and that is the type of profile without. Turning ourselves into becoming a systems integrator or a managed service company, that is the focus and a dedication to product.

Is, like I said it’s paramount to what we do and we don’t plan to veer away from that in any way, shape, or form. Okay. So I think that’s interesting because there are a lot of small software companies at the moment looking to be acquired. Yes. So Jordan said it. There you go. Thank you so much, Jordan.

Thank you very much. Thank you.