Pattison Named Exclusive OoH Partner at Toronto Pearson

January 21, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Toronto Pearson International Airport has appointed Pattison Outdoor Advertising as its exclusive advertising partner under a new 10-year agreement, taking over from the airport’s previous partner, Astral Out-of-Home.

Under the agreement, Pattison will oversee the planning, deployment and management of advertising and brand experiences across Pearson’s interior and exterior environments. The partnership is intended to support both commercial objectives and the broader passenger experience at Canada’s largest airport.

Pattison manages several OoH networks in high-traffic public environments, including Toronto’s smaller Billy Bishop Airport airport and public transit in Vancouver. As part of the agreement, the company will introduce a range of tools and platforms, including its proprietary airport media planning and audience analytics system, Pattison Pulse. The platform is designed to provide advertisers with consumer data, analytics, and insights intended to support more targeted and relevant campaigns.

The partnership also includes the use of interactive digital twin technology, allowing brands and planners to visualize airport spaces through mapping, content previews and targeting capabilities. Media upgrades are expected to roll out progressively over the course of the partnership, with an emphasis on design innovation and smart technologies. Enhancements will span interior passenger areas as well as an expanded exterior advertising program.

“Collaborating with Pattison allows us to elevate how passengers experience Canada’s largest airport,” said Kurush Minocher, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Pearson. “Through advanced media, smart technology and thoughtful design, we are creating a more seamless, engaging and memorable journey for every traveller as Toronto Pearson continues to grow as a world-class global hub.”