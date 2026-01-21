Mount-It Pro’s 2025/26 Review: John Harmyk on Raising the Standard for Professional Mounting

January 21, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

According to mounting solutions provider Mount-It Pro, 2025 saw growing demands of dvLED, architectural integration, and large-scale digital environments. In this Year in Review article, sales director John Harmyk explains how the Poway, California-based company expanded its portfolio and formed stronger partnerships to meet this demand and push the limits of what professional-grade mounts can do.

Our mission is to always break our own barriers and grow our product portfolio to meet the demand for mounting systems that provide structural innovations. We love that organizations are combining digital and physical environments to create spaces that are technically complex. That’s where are mounting structures shine, or more appropriately the display technology does. From corporate lobbies to retail flagships to large-venue entertainment spaces, the expectations for professional-grade mounts grew in both intricacy and ambition.

During this year, we’ve expanded our commercial mounting portfolio with new dvLED-ready systems engineered for precision, safety, and speed of installation. We introduced ADA-compliant kiosk and menu-board solutions, modular wall structures for large video arrays, and architecturally integrated mounting lines designed to enhance aesthetics without compromising strength.

Beyond product development, 2025 marked record growth in our partnerships with integrators, AV consultants, as well as manufacturer partners. The surge in dvLED adoption pushed demand for high-tolerance mounting frames, and our engineering teams supported several high-profile installations across retail, hospitality, and transportation. Our investment in technical documentation, installer training, and project support paid off, helping teams meet tighter timelines and higher performance standards.

From our vantage point, several market shifts stood out. dvLED is seeing a boom. Our mounting wasn’t just about hanging hardware anymore, it’s become an exercise in engineering precision, thermal considerations, long-term serviceability, and code compliance.

Serviceability has become a major consideration. Integrators challenged us to make mounts that made field maintenance easier—front-serviceable designs, modular construction, and smarter cable management.

More clients wanted mounts that blended into architectural finishes. Minimalist framing, recessed designs, and custom fabrication became major differentiators.

As we head into 2026, we’re heavily focused on enabling smoother, safer, and faster dvLED deployments. We are scaling our engineering resources, expanding our custom fabrication capabilities, and refining kits that reduce on-site labor time.

As trends go, 2026 will continue shifting toward precision-engineered infrastructure as larger displays, thinner bezels, and higher pixel densities demand exact alignment. Mounting will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the success of these deployments.