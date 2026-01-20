Sony and TCL to Combine TV Businesses

January 20, 2026 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

In a move set to reshape the digital signage display market, Sony and TCL Electronics plan to merge their television and home entertainment operations into a new joint venture. Under the proposed structure, TCL will hold a 51% majority stake while Sony retains 49%. The new company is scheduled to begin operations in April 2027.

For TCL – already the world’s second‑largest TV manufacturer – the partnership opens access to Sony’s extensive entertainment and processing technologies, including its premium professional and consumer display portfolio. The joint venture will manage the full value chain: product development, industrial design, manufacturing, global sales, logistics, and customer service for TVs, home entertainment systems, and home audio products. The displays will be sold under the Sony and Bravia brands.

invidis/Sixteen:Nine comment

Sony is shifting away from direct hardware operations amid fierce competition and shrinking margins in the global TV market. By combining Sony’s brand strength, picture and audio processing, and TCL’s vertically integrated display manufacturing and cost efficiencies, the companies aim to build a stronger, more scalable global competitor.

The new joint venture will use the globally recognized Sony and Bravia brand names for future products. The partnership also reflects broader industry shifts as Japanese manufacturers increasingly retreat from consumer TV hardware while doubling down on content, gaming, and IP-driven growth.