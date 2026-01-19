Siliconcore And Trak-Kit To Showcase Kinetic, Reconfigurable LED at ISE 2026

January 19, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

As interest grows in LED displays that can physically move and reconfigure within the built environment, SiliconCore is teaming up with New York-based Trak-Kit at ISE 2026 to demonstrate how large-format dvLED can go beyond static video walls. The companies will present two high-resolution configurations from Siliconcore’s Enlighten COB Series mounted on a Trak-Kit Multi Panel System, showing how LED canvases can shift orientation, size, and position in real time to transform spaces and adapt to different uses.

Trak-Kit’s made-to-measure kinetic mounting systems are designed for flexible environments such as multipurpose rooms, workplaces, retail, digital signage, collaboration spaces and staging applications. The platforms allow displays to rotate between portrait and landscape, reconfigure into different-sized canvases, act as architectural dividers or backdrops, and move out of sight when not in use. Systems can be manual or fully automated, with preset motion sequences controlled through standard AV and building control platforms including Crestron, Extron, AMX, Lutron, and Savant.

The moving installations at ISE will use Siliconcore’s Enlighten 0.9mm and 1.2mm COB dvLED displays, which feature the company’s Common Cathode IQ architecture for reduced power consumption, along with its Zach color processing and Lisa encapsulation to deliver improved uniformity, deeper blacks and higher contrast. Siliconcore says the Common Cathode design can cut energy use by 10 to 40 percent compared to comparable COB products and by up to 50 percent compared to traditional SMD technology.

“We are excited to package our dynamic motion systems with the modularity and low power consumption of Siliconcore’s advanced LED technology,” said Shadi Shahrokhi, founder and chief designer of Trak-Kit. “Together, we are delivering unique large-format dvLED displays that can move, rotate and transform spaces in ways previously considered impossible.”

Jim Wickenhiser, chief operating officer at Siliconcore, said the collaboration shows how dvLED is increasingly being treated as a dynamic architectural element rather than a fixed surface. By combining the Enlighten Series with Trak-Kit’s kinetic systems, he said, the companies are enabling displays that can partition spaces, adapt to content needs and enhance engagement.