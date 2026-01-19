Outfront Becomes First Out-of-Home Company to Join ANA Strategic Partner Program

January 19, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Outfront Media has joined the Association of National Advertisers as a Strategic Partner for 2026, becoming the first out-of-home media company to participate in the ANA’s partner program. The move places the OoH operator alongside major global brands and marketing platforms that engage year-round with the ANA’s membership of senior brand and agency executives.

Through the partnership, Outfront will take part in ANA programs and initiatives throughout the year, including the Masters of Marketing Conference, the organization’s flagship annual event for chief marketing officers and senior brand leaders. Stacy Minero, Outfront’s chief marketing and experience officer, will also join the ANA CMO Growth Council.

ANA president and CEO Bob Liodice said the addition of Outfront reflects the role of out-of-home in connecting brands with consumers in physical environments, citing the medium’s scale and cultural reach.

“Outfront elevates brands in the real world, where culture is shaped every day,” said Nick Brien, CEO of Outfront. “Joining the ANA as its first out-of-home strategic partner allows us to bring that real-world perspective directly into conversations with today’s leading marketers.”

Outfront said its involvement will focus on demonstrating how in-real-life media can be used as part of data-driven, omnichannel marketing strategies, combining large-scale physical presence with audience insights and creative execution. The company plans to work with ANA leadership and members to share best practices around using OoH to support brand building, innovation, and cultural engagement across national and local campaigns.