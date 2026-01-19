Avocor’s 2025/26 Review: Dana Corey on the Shift from Static Screens to Smart Platforms

January 19, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

In 2025, Avocor officially became part of the AUO Group, one of the world’s largest panel manufacturers based in Taiwan. At ISE 2026, Avocor will, for the first time, showcase its collaboration and digital signage displays alongside AUO’s solution brand, AUP Display Plus. In his Year in Review, Avocor’s SVP and GM, Dana Corey highlights how digital signage is evolving from static screens into intelligent, interactive platforms.

As we close out 2025, its clear the past year has been transformative for digital signage, redefining its role from static displays to dynamic engagement hubs. No longer just about broadcasting content, signage now sits at the intersection of collaboration, data intelligence, and immersive experiences. For Avocor, this evolution, combined with our evolving product line-up, has meant listening closely to our customers, partners, and the wider market to understand what truly drives value when it comes to digital signage in today’s hybrid and highly visual world.

From static screens to intelligent platforms

2025 has shown that organisations expect more than screens, they want platforms that connect people, spaces, and data. Digital signage is increasingly integrated into workflows, serving as a bridge between physical and virtual environments. Whether in corporate lobbies, retail spaces, or education hubs, signage is becoming interactive, personalised, and context aware. This shift positions signage as a strategic tool for communication, branding, and engagement rather than a passive medium.

AI-powered content and predictive insights

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the digital signage landscape. From real-time content adaptation based on audience demographics to predictive analytics that optimise device performance and energy use, AI is moving signage beyond passive display. Imagine a retail environment where signage dynamically adjusts messaging based on foot traffic patterns or a corporate space where AI-driven dashboards anticipate meeting room needs. At Avocor, we see AI as a catalyst for smarter environments, enabling signage to deliver relevant messaging, automate updates, and even anticipate maintenance needs before issues arise.

Designing spaces for engagement

The principle of meeting equity now extends to shared spaces where signage plays a critical role. Large-format displays and interactive signage ensure every participant, remote or in-room, has equal access to information. Features like multi-user touch and certified integrations with platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom are no longer optional; they’re essential for inclusive, visually rich collaboration. Beyond meeting rooms, signage is being used to create immersive environments – think branded experience zones, interactive wayfinding, and dynamic content walls that inspire creativity and engagement. Digital signage is becoming a key enabler of any organisation’s goals, ensuring that information flows seamlessly across physical and virtual boundaries.

Turning data into decisions

2025 has also seen the acceleration of cloud-based analytics in use across the workplace, giving AV and IT teams real-time insights into usage patterns and energy consumption. This data-driven approach supports predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and extending product life cycles. Organisations are using these insights to optimise content strategies, improve audience engagement, and align technology investments with measurable outcomes. For Avocor, the goal is simple: make data actionable, helping teams adapt spaces to changing needs and ensure technology remains an enabler rather than a barrier.

Sustainability: non-negotiable

Sustainability has moved from a ‘nice to have’ to a core requirement. Organisations are demanding displays that are energy-efficient, built with recycled materials, and designed for long-term use. Modular designs and software-driven upgrades are increasingly popular, allowing technology to evolve without the need for wholesale replacement. Avocor’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in our product development and partnerships, focusing on solutions that meet environmental goals while delivering lasting value.

Looking ahead to 2026

As we look to 2026, the future of digital signage lies in delivering solutions that encompass human-centric design, AI-driven intelligence, and measurable impact. Expect solutions that adapt dynamically to changing needs, deliver personalised experiences, and integrate seamlessly into broader collaboration ecosystems. At Avocor, we’re committed to shaping this future, creating signage solutions that empower connection, creativity, and growth across Europe and beyond.