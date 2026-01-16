WOO Sees 2026 as the Year of Brand Focus, AdTech Consolidation and Global Growth

January 16, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The global Out of Home industry is entering 2026 with renewed confidence, improving market conditions and a stronger strategic outlook than it experienced in 2025, according to World Out of Home Organization (WOO) President Tom Goddard. In a New Year message, Goddard said the medium has proven resilient in a volatile advertising environment, with signs pointing to a shift back toward long-term brand building, growing trust in OoH, and industry-wide technology consolidation that is making the channel easier to buy and plan at scale. He added that one of the key challenges ahead will be convincing major agency groups to rebalance spending away from dominant online platforms and toward media that deliver proven creative impact and real-world engagement.

“Let’s make 2026 a year to celebrate,” said Goddard. “All media need to be able to plan not just weeks ahead but months and years, and the same is true of advertisers whose horizons in 2025 became unbelievably short-term as big and small companies grappled with volatility and what seemed like a never-ending series of nasty surprises.

“In these choppy waters, OoH performed well globally according to WOO’s analysis and it reinforced its position as the favorite medium of creatives worldwide. One of the key things we need to do in 2026 is persuade the big holding company-owned media agencies that there are better things to do with their money than always throw it at the big online platforms.”

Goddard pointed to several positive structural trends for the sector, including ongoing AdTech consolidation that is simplifying transactions, increasing evidence of a renewed emphasis on trust, and a marked shift back toward brand awareness as a core advertising objective.

The year will also be a busy one for WOO itself. Its Annual Congress will return to London in June, and a major Regional Forum is planned later in the year. In addition, WOO is preparing to launch a major marketing campaign designed to demonstrate the unique engagement qualities of Out of Home.

Ahead of the London Congress, WOO will maintain a strong presence at key industry events, including ISE in Barcelona in February, the Central de Outdoor Annual Conference in São Paulo in March, and the OAAA Annual Conference in Dallas in May.

“2026 is set to be WOO’s busiest and most productive year to date,” Goddard concluded. “None of this could happen without the amazing support of our members, and we very much look forward to moving forward together.”

(Image: WOO)