Video Interview: Tamara Bebb on Spectrio’s New Platform and Go-to-Market Focus

January 16, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Spectrio is arguably one of the digital signage companies that has undergone the most takeovers in recent years. Consolidating the acquired 14 CMS solutions into a single platform has been a massive feat for the Tampa, Florida–based company.

At our Executive Club event in Miami, I spoke with Spectrio’s CEO, Tamara Bebb, to get her take on what the new Spectrio is all about and where the company is headed: will its future focus be the legacy direct-sales business, or the channel business?

In our conversation, Tamara clearly outlines Spectrio’s positioning and shares what the new platform will deliver (transcript below):

Tamara, would you quickly introduce yourself? Hi, nice to meet you. I’m Tamara Bebb, CEO of Spectrio. And Spectrio has been through a lot of acquisitions in recent years, has acquired a lot of software companies. Yes. And then streamlined them all into one platform. So what’s the new Spectrio all about? So after a lot of work, couple years of work of integrating platforms and 14 acquisitions we’re pretty excited to share that we have a one solid, very robust platform available to our clients and future clients that incorporates all the needs that we had on the various platforms.

Over all the years, and so it’s taken the best from all the other platforms, plus future looking enhancements to provide one comprehensive solution. And what are the verticals you are focusing now? I know that you’ve had a strong focus on automotive Yes. In the past. Is that still the case?

Automotive was, came to us in one of our largest acquisitions and remains one of our most significant verticals. You’re absolutely right. We have customers across a lot of different. From all the acquisitions, but we focus predominantly on automotive, healthcare retail and food and beverage.

And how are you looking to grow new business in the future? We’re gonna work predominantly with our channel partners to bring in the new logos. And as we see, signage as a service or digital as a service, we wanna work back with some of our large enterprise customers and our channel partners to encourage those relationships more with the channel partners.

Yeah. Yeah. So you have your legacy customers that you cater to directly, but in the future you’re really looking to grow your channel business, correct? Absolutely correct. , So you streamlined everything into one platform. What would you say is a future proof digital signage platform?

Future proof digital signage platform? What a good question. I think it has to be, it has to be agile, it has to be scalable, it has to be able to access. Everything as changes are needed and address what the customers are asking for, it has to integrate data. It has to provide real time information.

It has to be secure, it has to offer a lot of functionality ’cause the needs across the various verticals are different. Some commonality, but there are some differences. So it must be scalable. It has to be easy to use. It has to be affordable. It has to bring great value. And so all of those elements to the platform are absolutely critical.

That sounds like a challenge. It’s a challenge, but we’ve been working hard at it . So going forward what are you most excited about in 2026? I’m most excited in 2026 to go forward with this robust platform and the things we’re seeing now that are very exciting.

So I’m absolutely. I love to see the real time incorporation of data and data packets and information from other sources real, because that’s something content that really possible in recent years and it’s fantastic to see that happening. We’re seeing retail media networks on audio now.

We have some of those. So I just think there’s so much opportunity to leverage the use of these assets. Okay. Exciting. Thank you so much, Tamara. Thank you. Very nice to see you.