Pro Display Shipments Dip in Q4 Despite Full-Year Market Growth

January 16, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Global shipments of large-area displays grew 2.9 percent year over year in 2025, but the public information display (PID) segment – the category that includes most digital signage and commercial out-of-home screens – moved in the opposite direction at the end of the year, according to new data from Omdia. The research firm reports that PID shipments declined 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, signaling a late-year slowdown in a market that had otherwise shown modest overall growth.

While consumer TV and certain professional display categories helped lift total large-area display volumes for the year, the drop in the PID segment suggests softer demand for digital signage and other public-facing screens in retail, transportation, corporate, and hospitality environments as 2025 closed. Industry analysts point to a mix of factors, including project delays, tighter capital spending, and longer replacement cycles, as some operators extended the life of existing installations rather than committing to new rollouts.

The Q4 decline contrasts with stronger activity earlier in the year, when upgrades to LED video walls, wayfinding networks, and corporate lobby displays supported steady shipments. Omdia’s data indicates that while the long-term outlook for digital signage remains tied to experiential retail, smart cities, and programmatic DooH, the PID category is becoming more sensitive to macroeconomic conditions and budget scrutiny, particularly in the final quarter when many organizations reassess or defer capital projects.

For display manufacturers and integrators, the figures highlight a market that is still growing annually but showing signs of short-term volatility, with digital signage and other public information displays feeling the impact more sharply than some adjacent large-format display segments.

(Main image: Rinson Chory/Unsplash)