Investor Takes Majority Stake in Nutrislice to Scale Digital Dining Platform

January 16, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Denver-based Nutrislice has received a majority investment from Accel-KKR, a global software and technology-focused investment firm, to support the continued expansion of its digital dining platform for non-commercial foodservice operators.

Nutrislice provides an integrated suite of tools that includes online menus, mobile ordering, digital signage, e-ink food labels, and branded dining websites, aimed at modernizing guest experiences and simplifying operations for institutions such as schools, universities, and healthcare facilities. With Accel-KKR’s backing, Nutrislice said it will increase investment in product development, customer success, and go-to-market execution as it scales across additional non-commercial foodservice segments.

“Over the last decade, Nutrislice has become a critical platform for organizations navigating the complexity of modern foodservice,” said Nutrislice CEO Brian Crapo. Partnering with Accel-KKR allows us to expand our impact by accelerating product innovation, creating new opportunities for our team, and investing more deeply in our customers.”

Nutrislice will continue to operate under its existing brand and management team. The company said customers and partners can expect continuity in day-to-day operations, with additional investment focused on enhancing platform capabilities and extending the value of its digital menu, ordering, and signage solutions.