Immersive Projection Turns Kansas Museum into a 360-Degree Digital Canvas

January 16, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Museum of Art + Light in Manhattan, Kansas, has opened a large-scale immersive gallery that uses high-brightness laser projection to surround visitors with moving imagery across walls and floors, transforming traditional exhibition space into a fully enveloping digital environment. The installation, known as Mezmereyz, is driven by over 100 Epson laser projectors, delivering a combined 188 million pixels to create a continuous visual surface that wraps the room in animated artwork, motion graphics, and narrative sequences.

Designed as a flexible platform for rotating immersive exhibitions, the space allows curators and artists to reinterpret fine art, photography, and contemporary digital works at an architectural scale. Images are mapped to the room’s geometry, with content extending seamlessly from vertical surfaces onto the floor, creating the sensation of stepping into the artwork rather than viewing it from a distance. The system’s brightness and color accuracy are intended to maintain image quality even at close viewing distances, where visitors can move freely through the projections.

“We’re building entirely new artistic worlds, and that requires state-of-the-art technology,” said Erin Dragotto, executive director of the Museum of Art + Light. “We depend on industry leaders who can elevate each artist’s vision and support their creative process. It’s a complex undertaking, and Epson has truly stepped up to meet the challenge.”

See the video below:

The immersive gallery anchors a broader vision for the Museum of Art + Light, which combines traditional gallery spaces with technology-driven experiences to explore how digital tools are reshaping the way audiences encounter visual culture. By pairing fine art with large-format projection and spatial media, the venue is positioning itself as a destination for immersive storytelling and experiential exhibition design.

(Images: Epson/Museum of Art + Light)