Skykit’s 2025/26 Review: Why 2025 Marked the Moment Digital Signage Became a True Enterprise Infrastructure

January 15, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Digital signage took on a new identity in 2025, according to Skykit leadership. Instead of being treated as an IT add-on or communications tool, more enterprises began evaluating signage as core operational infrastructure — expected to drive revenue, deliver real-time data to frontline teams, and scale securely across thousands of endpoints. That shift reshaped how customers approached Skykit, with greater emphasis on ROI, security, and technical accountability across the entire stack.

By Irfan Khan, CEO and Paul Lundberg, CTO | Skykit

If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that digital signage has finally outgrown the “just screens” label. Enterprises increasingly view it as a platform that supports business outcomes. At Skykit, we spent the year aligning our platform around three enterprise priorities: monetized screen networks, real-time data visualization, and deployments that scale reliably across large, distributed footprints.

The Business Perspective | Irfan Khan, CEO

The conversations changed this year. Instead of feature comparisons, buyers asked structured, outcome-focused questions: What’s the payback period? What metrics define success? Who else has done this at scale?

That led to more deliberate sales cycles — proof-of-concept, pilot, then expansion — but the results were stronger.

We also saw proof that signage is shifting from a cost center to a revenue contributor. Healthcare groups, retailers, and transit operators are monetizing networks through programmatic advertising and treating displays as inventory with measurable ROI.

Another emerging trend is platform partnerships. SaaS companies with strong customer relationships want to extend into physical environments but lack deployment infrastructure. They lean on Skykit for hardware logistics, firmware security, and lifecycle support while retaining the software experience. This reflects a move toward integrated ecosystems rather than fragmented vendor chains.

The Technical Perspective | Paul Lundberg, CTO

For years, “hardware-agnostic” architecture was positioned as a feature. In 2025, enterprises began to recognize the downside: when something breaks, accountability becomes unclear.

Skykit’s full-stack control — hardware, firmware, edge software, and cloud — enables direct troubleshooting across every layer, eliminating vendor handoffs that slow incident response at scale.

Security expectations also matured. Enterprises now ask whether the entire stack is hardened, not just the CMS. SOC 2 is the baseline. Control of firmware, OS policy, and update governance is increasingly expected.

And screens are no longer passive displays. Customers want secure, live data—from factory dashboards to CRM analytics —meaning signage endpoints now function within enterprise data workflows.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Digital signage is converging with broader enterprise infrastructure. Platforms designed for scale will outperform point tools, and automation will become critical — including devices that self-monitor and remediate issues without human intervention.