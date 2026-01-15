Screenverse Named Exclusive Programmatic Partner for Macerich’s U.S. Mall Network

January 15, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Screenverse has been appointed the exclusive programmatic partner for Macerich, giving advertisers streamlined access to digital out-of-home inventory across one of the largest portfolios of high-end shopping centers in the United States. Under the agreement, Screenverse will manage programmatic activation across Macerich’s premium digital screens, while the mall owner continues to operate its direct sales business.

Macerich, based in Santa Monica, California, USA, operates more than 30 top-performing retail and mixed-use properties, including destinations such as Tysons Corner Center, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Queens Center, and Broadway Plaza, as well as several upscale outdoor lifestyle centers. The company says the partnership supports its strategy of modernizing its media offering while preserving the premium experience associated with its properties.

“As a leading owner and operator of premier shopping centers nationwide, we must stay ahead of the curve by adopting best-in-class technologies in an ever-changing media landscape,” said Jeff Lesser, vice president of business development at Macerich. “Partnering with an industry leader like Screenverse helps us boost performance and efficiency while delivering fresh, impactful media solutions for brands looking to connect with the millions of shoppers across our properties.”

Macerich’s centers combine retail, dining, lifestyle, and entertainment, generating long dwell times and repeat visits. The company reports more than 270 million visits across its portfolio in 2024. Its digital media network includes 345 displays, made up primarily of mall-based advertising panels positioned in high-traffic areas, along with a smaller number of large-format digital spectaculars located at entrances and major circulation points. The portfolio also includes newly added digital panels at Fashion District Philadelphia.

Beyond on-site placements, Screenverse will make large-format and billboard-style inventory available through private marketplace deals, enabling national and regional advertisers to buy premium retail environments at scale with programmatic flexibility.

“We’re honored to be selected as Macerich’s exclusive programmatic partner,” said Daniel Fleischer, vice president of supply partnerships at Screenverse. “Macerich has built an exceptional shopping center network across top DMAs, bringing brands to life with large digital spectaculars that reach consumers when they are in a spending mindset. We’re excited to accelerate the programmatic monetization of this premium portfolio with our technology and expertise.”

Macerich’s digital inventory will be available for programmatic buying through platforms including Vistar Media, Place Exchange by Broadsign, and Hivestack Perion.

(Images: Screenverse)