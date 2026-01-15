ISE 2026 Show Floor to Top 1,08 Million Sq. Ft.

January 15, 2026 by guest author, Valentin Klass

After NRF wrapped up in New York, the industry is awaiting its next big event, ISE 2026 . From 3 to 6 February, the ProAV and digital signage industries will once again gather in Barcelona to present the latest trends, technologies, and products. Ahead of the show, Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, shared an update on key figures, developments and what to expect from next year’s edition.

ISE continues to grow in 2026. For the first time, the show floor will reach more than 1,08 million square feet (100,000 m²), representing an increase of almost 10 percent compared to last year. The number of exhibitors is also rising: more than 1,700 companies will be exhibiting at Fira de Barcelona. Whether last year’s visitor record will be broken again remains to be seen – something Mike Blackman was not willing to predict.

€520 million boost to the Catalonian economy

According to Integrated Systems Events, visitor numbers from Latin America are expected to increase, driven by the rapidly growing ProAV and digital signage market in the region, combined with minimal language barriers when attending a trade show in Spain.

The local industry will also be well represented: 150 exhibitors will come from Spain, including 30 from the Catalonia region.

The total economic impact for Catalonia is estimated at €520 million, including spending by visitors and exhibitors as well as wider economic knock-on effects.

Drone show featuring 700 drones

Mike Blackman also highlighted the supporting program and special show areas at ISE 2026, which will complement the many conferences and summits. These include the Innovation Park and the Connected Classroom.

The Spark conference, meanwhile, is designed to bring together and connect the industry’s creative minds. “Spark brings creative leaders, designers and developers together. It creates a place for collaboration and for shaping the future of digital creativity,” said ISE’s Managing Director.

Additional highlights include a spectacular drone show featuring 700 drones, as well as immersive projection experiences.

(Image: ISE)