Hypermedia Launches Real-Time Programmatic DooH Network Across the UAE

January 15, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Hypermedia has rolled out a new generation of real-time programmatic digital out-of-home across the UAE, using audience measurement technology by Swiss provider Advertima. The network encompasses 250 screens equipped with sensors and edge processing to deliver dynamic, context-aware advertising. The screens analyze audience movement and environmental conditions locally, enabling creative to adapt in real time and allowing campaigns to be optimized moment by moment rather than relying on fixed schedules.

Alongside the 250 sensor-equipped screens, Hypermedia said a further 1,500 displays across its network are now programmatic-ready through the integration with automated buying platforms, enabling data-triggered scheduling and delivery at a national scale.

The deployment is part of Hypermedia’s broader national network of around 2,000 digital screens spanning metro, retail, roadside, and destination environments, and represents a shift to what the company describes as intelligent, responsive media infrastructure.

“With our real-time programmatic ecosystem, we are turning the UAE’s urban environments into data-driven infrastructure where brands don’t just appear, they react, interact, and deliver outcomes,” said Hypermedia CEO Philip Matta. “This launch is not an upgrade. It is the new architecture of DooH, built for smart cities and measurable impact.”

Hypermedia’s platform, powered by a technology stack provided by its partner AIOO, processes data at the edge to support instant targeting and dynamic creative optimization while maintaining a privacy-first approach. According the Hypermedia, the system is designed without facial recognition and is fully aligned with GDPR and UAE Data Protection regulations, enabling anonymous audience intelligence and attribution without compromising user identity.

“Today, our Metro, retail and destination networks are not just connected, they are alive, reacting to audiences with accuracy, automation and verifiable results,” said Dylan Temple-Heald, Hypermedia’s Head of Programmatic.

Temple-Heald said the move challenges long-held assumptions about out-of-home as a fixed, broadcast-only channel. “Audiences are anything but fixed. With real-time programmatic now live, our screens move with people, reacting, optimizing, and engaging in the moment. Automated buying, anonymized audience intelligence, and measurable attribution are redefining performance for brands across the UAE.”

(Images: Hypermedia)