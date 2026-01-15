DSF’s Joint NRF Booth Shows Rivals Can Share Space – and Still Win

January 15, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Almost all digital signage companies operating in the U.S. retail market will agree that NRF is among the top trade shows when it comes to actually generating business from a show-floor presence. But even a tiny space at the Javits Convention Center comes at a rate that’s unrealistic for many mid-sized companies. That’s why the joint initiative the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) ran this year is a great example of how everyone in the ecosystem benefits when partners stand together.

It was the first time the DSF presented a joint booth with several of its members, including Dise, Diversified, Navori, Peerless, Spectrio, Poppulo, and i5 LED. Even though some of the companies were competitors – vying for retail customers directly next to each other – the atmosphere at the booth throughout NRF was very amicable. Instead of competing, everyone focused on the shared benefit of increased visibility that comes with a larger, collective presence.

Retailers come to NRF with many goals in mind – and when it comes to digital, their attention is often drawn to the Big Tech booths on the upper levels, such as Microsoft, Salesforce, and AWS. Digital signage is rarely top of mind, which is why providing a multi-vendor platform is a strong marketing model that should be repeated at future shows.

The booth’s location was also better than anticipated, positioned right next to one of the main access doors to the lower level and adjacent to the startup zone. As a result, the space appeared busy throughout the entire show. Well done, DSF.