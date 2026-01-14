University of Illinois Plans Record-Setting Scoreboard and Major Tech Upgrades

January 14, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The University of Illinois is undertaking a comprehensive technology modernization at Gies Memorial Stadium that will be headlined by what is expected to become the largest scoreboard in college sports, along with new bowl LED displays, a redesigned stadium audio system, and upgraded broadcast infrastructure, in time for the 2026 football season.

Anthony James Partners (AJP) is working with the university on planning, design, procurement support, and construction administration for the LED display systems, audio, and broadcast technologies, with the goal of creating one of the most advanced game-day environments in college athletics. Daktronics was selected as the LED display supplier.

The centerpiece of the project is a new South End Zone primary video board measuring approximately 69 feet high by 250 feet wide (21 meters high by 76 meters wide), totaling more than 17,300 square feet (1,607 square meters) of continuous LED surface. Designed by AJP in coordination with the university, the display will replace the existing end-zone board and, when completed, will reportedly be the largest in college sports by total area.

The new board will feature a 10mm pixel pitch and roughly 16.1 million pixels, representing an increase of about 14.7 million pixels and a 195 percent jump in total resolution compared with the current display. The added pixel density and surface area are intended to support higher image clarity and brightness for live video, replays, graphics, animations, statistics, and sponsored content.

Beyond the main board, the overall LED scope includes 16 displays totaling more than 26,700 square feet (2,480 square meters) across the stadium, extending large-format digital presentation throughout the seating bowl.

“This project exemplifies AJP’s commitment to combining innovative design with next-generation audio technology,” said Jack Covert, vice president of audio engineering at AJP.