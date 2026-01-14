Poppulo Appoints Amber Arsenault King as Vice President of Sales

January 14, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Denver, USA-based Poppulo has appointed industry veteran Amber Arsenault King as Vice President of Sales. She joins the company from Planar, bringing more than three decades of experience across the AV and digital signage market.

In her new role, Arsenault King will lead Poppulo’s global sales organization, with a focus on customer strategy, team development and expanding the company’s presence in enterprise communications and workplace engagement.

“I was drawn to the people, the culture, and the opportunity to help organizations communicate more effectively,” Arsenault King said in a company Q&A. She cited Poppulo’s focus on solving real communication challenges in hybrid and distributed workplaces as a key factor in her decision to join.

Arsenault King sees growing demand for platforms that can reduce friction in content creation and delivery, while making digital signage and employee communications more measurable and more closely aligned with business outcomes. She also emphasized the importance of working closely with integrators, consultants, and technology partners to help customers deploy and scale communications solutions more effectively.

Her appointment comes as organizations continue to rethink how physical spaces, digital channels, and internal communications work together to support employee engagement and operational performance.