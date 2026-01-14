Hisense Joins the Movable Display Trend With Battery-Powered 27-Inch X7 Pro Smart Screen

January 14, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Following similar launches from LG and Samsung, Hisense has entered the growing category of movable, all-in-one displays with the introduction of the X7 Pro, a 27-inch smart screen designed to be rolled from room to room and used without a constant power connection.

The X7 Pro has debuted in China and features an integrated battery, a wheeled stand, and a full smart-TV platform, positioning it as a flexible alternative to traditional televisions and desktop monitors. According to multiple reports, the unit is equipped with a 15,000 mAh battery that delivers up to 14 hours of cordless operation, allowing users to move it between living spaces, home offices, bedrooms, or fitness areas without needing to plug in.

The 27-inch, 16:9 display is mounted on an adjustable stand that supports height changes, tilt, and rotation, enabling use as a TV, work display, video-calling station, gaming monitor, or interactive fitness screen. Integrated AI-based workout and coaching features show Hisense’s effort to position the product within the broader connected-home and wellness ecosystem.

Under the hood, the X7 Pro is reported to feature an octa-core processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage, enabling multitasking, app downloads, and wireless casting from smartphones and laptops. Built-in speakers and a front-facing camera support video conferencing and entertainment use, while eye-care and low-glare modes are intended to make extended viewing more comfortable.

The launch places Hisense alongside LG’s Stanbyme and Samsung’s Movingstyle, underscoring a broader industry shift toward personal, mobile screens that blur the line between television, monitor, and lifestyle device. The X7 Pro is currently available for pre-order in China at a price reported to be just under US$900. The company has not yet announced plans for international availability.

Image: Hisense