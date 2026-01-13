Ricoh Acquires Presentation Products to Expand North American AV and Digital Signage Footprint

January 13, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Ricoh has acquired New York-based AV integrator Presentation Products Inc., continuing its push to build scale in workplace technology, collaboration systems, and digital signage across North America.

The deal adds a mid-sized, enterprise-focused systems integrator to Ricoh’s growing portfolio of ProAV and workplace experience companies. Founded in 1994, Presentation Products has built a reputation in the U.S. market for end-to-end audiovisual design, engineering, integration, and managed services, serving clients across financial services, law firms, media companies, and large commercial organizations. The company employs more than 100 AV professionals and is known for complex conference room, collaboration, and unified communications deployments.

Geographically, Presentation Products’ core market has been the northeastern United States, with projects across major U.S. business hubs. Its focus has been on high-performance workplace AV environments rather than large-scale public venue or retail signage networks, complementing Ricoh’s broader digital services and workplace experience strategy.

The acquisition aligns with Ricoh’s steady transformation from an office equipment manufacturer into a global digital services and ProAV player. In recent years, Ricoh has assembled a sizable North American integration platform through multiple acquisitions, building capabilities in digital signage, unified communications, and managed services. As noted in a recent invidis analysis of Ricoh’s rise in the digital signage market, the company has become one of the largest AV and signage integrators in the region, ranking among the top firms in industry surveys and generating substantial revenue from workplace and visual communications systems.

Ricoh said the addition of Presentation Products strengthens its ability to deliver end-to-end workplace experience solutions, combining hardware, software, integration, and long-term support. The move also supports Ricoh’s strategy of offering customers a single partner for meeting room technology, collaboration platforms, digital signage, and managed services across distributed enterprise environments.