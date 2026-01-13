Optisigns Launches AI-Powered App Builder For Digital Signage

January 13, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The team behind Optisigns has launched Optidev.ai, a new AI-powered application builder that lets users create and deploy screen-ready apps without writing code.

Optidev is positioned as a no-code and low-code tool that allows users to describe an application in natural language and have the platform generate a working app that can be published directly to Optisigns-powered displays. The company says the goal is to bridge the gap between AI-generated prototypes and production-ready applications that can be securely deployed and maintained.

According to the developers, Optidev supports a range of common digital signage and business use cases, including interactive kiosks, visitor check-in systems, directories, promotional experiences, and live dashboards for TVs and large-format displays. The platform is designed to keep apps running continuously without login timeouts or expired sessions, a common challenge for dashboards deployed on always-on screens.

Optidev includes built-in backend services such as authentication, hosted databases, and API connectivity, allowing apps to connect to live data sources like Stripe, Shopify, OpenAI, and custom APIs without requiring separate server infrastructure. The company says this enables non-developers to build applications that would typically require engineering resources.

Users can build apps through three different workflows: an AI agent interface that generates apps through prompts, a visual editor for no-code adjustments, and a full code editor for developers who want direct control. A prompt library is also included to help users quickly generate common application types.

Existing Optisigns customers can sign into the new application using their current credentials and publish apps directly to their screens. New users receive 100 free credits, which the company says is enough to build and test multiple applications. Paid plans add features such as private apps, custom domains, additional credits, single sign-on, and enterprise support options.

Optisigns notes that Optidev is aimed at business teams, operations staff, marketers, and IT groups looking to deploy interactive and data-driven screen applications without relying on custom development.