Two High-Profile LED Platforms Go Live in Manhattan

January 12, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

SNA Displays has completed two large-scale exterior LED installations in midtown Manhattan, adding new digital-out-of-home assets both within and just outside the Times Square district.

At 711 Seventh Avenue, a new cascade-style LED network wraps the façade of the vocco Times Square Broadway hotel. Known as Squareview, the multi-screen installation is integrated into the L-shaped exterior of the 32-story building and spans visibility across Seventh Avenue, Duffy Square, and surrounding pedestrian and traffic corridors at the northeast edge of Times Square.

The network consists of three primary elements: a 43-foot-tall (13.1 m) by 50-foot-wide (15.2 m) LED display, a second display above it measuring 28 feet tall (8.5 m), and a double-sided blade sign extending from the façade. Each face of the blade sign exceeds 35 feet in height (10.7 m), allowing visibility to northbound and southbound traffic along Seventh Avenue.

Squareview faces Seventh Avenue between 47th and 48th Streets, across from the Renaissance Hotel and adjacent to another SNA-built display at 20 Times Square. The displays use SNA’s Empire exterior LED technology with a 6.6 mm pixel pitch, placing them among the higher pixel-density outdoor LED screens in the immediate area. The digital media platform is owned and operated by out-of-home media company Kevani.

Two-sided screen on Eighth Avenue

Separately, SNA Displays manufactured a two-sided LED spectacular for the E Walk Retail complex at the northeast corner of 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, directly across from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The display is described as the largest DooH installation outside the Times Square district and sits opposite a rooftop digital billboard also built by SNA Displays. Each face of the corner-mounted display measures approximately 63 feet 9 inches high (19.4 m) by 57 feet 9 inches wide (17.6 m), totaling more than 7,300 square feet (678 m²) of LED canvas and roughly 10.7 million pixels. The two screens meet at a 90-degree angle, providing extended visibility along both 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue.

The E Walk Retail complex is owned and managed by real estate services firm Tishman and underwent a major urban renewal project in recent years. Big Outdoor owns and operates the LED asset, overseeing media sales and content scheduling. The display uses SNA’s Empire Exterior LED with an 8 mm pixel pitch and replaces a smaller, lower-resolution digital screen previously on the site.

Sensory Interactive supported project development on behalf of Tishman, while New York-based sign company North Shore Neon handled installation, reusing and reinforcing existing infrastructure where possible. SNA Displays fabricated 49 custom subframe sections to accommodate the building’s structure. Analog Way Aquilon processors were deployed to manage content across the large-format display.