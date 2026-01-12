Signamic Hopes Mini Billboards In B2B Windows Pull Customers Inside

January 12, 2026 by Dave Haynes

It is readily apparent, and backed by lotsa research, that consumers shape a lot of their spending decisions on what their peers say, and a small Toronto tech company hopes that dynamic works for a new service it calls Signamic.

The simple description is a small-ish LED rectangle in street-level windows that tells passersby how the business inside is rated in consumer reviews. The mini billboard display, tied to a custom cloud CMS, shows the overall rating, as well as brief, curated reviews.

So when a hungry couple thinking about a lunch stop sees a display that indicates a restaurant has a 4.4 rating in Google Reviews and “to die for dumplings!” they might decide that’s the spot and walk through the doors.

The sign is what appears to be perhaps a 4mm pixel pitch rectangular display that would hang in a window without eating up too much real estate, and the content is curated using AI, to ensure “I got food poisoning!!!” is not among the short headlines.

The company, Intellino, launched the service with the idea that positive ratings and reviews that exist online and on phones would be even more powerful on the sidewalk outside of a business – whether that’s a dumplings place, hair salon or pet shop.

“A business may have thousands of 5-star Google Reviews,” the company says in announcing Signamic, “but remains invisible to most pedestrians since reviews only live online.”

“Signamic addresses this inefficiency with a cloud-controlled display that broadcasts live Google ratings and AI-summarized reviews directly onto the physical storefront. This system ensures that a brand’s digital excellence is instantly recognized by customers standing right outside the store.”

It says a pilot run in Toronto showed a “2-5% increase in average daily foot traffic, with a 17% spike during high-volume events.”

The size of the pilot is not mentioned, but it is easy to buy into the overall idea that people are moved by positive reviews. A quick search comes up with stats suggesting reviews have a massive influence on dining choices, with 90%+ basing things like dining decisions on online reviews.

Intellino recently announced what it calls a Zero-CapEx model that rolls the cost of the display into a subscription – so the screen and platform are just another monthly line item for the operator.

The website doesn’t lay out the price for that but does get into pricing more generally – $300 CAD for the screen and $75/month CAD for the SaaS service.

While I think the core idea of Signamic has merit, I fear it falls down on that software cost.

The sign price seems reasonable, but $75 for what is going to be really basic, set-and-forget software functionality will probably prompt objections and rejections – particularly if the business has looked into digital signage or been chased around by a CMS provider who is probably going in at $10 a month or lower for a CMS that likely does a lot more.

The core offer is that Signamic uses AI to auto-filter and curate reviews and headlines “and broadcasts only the best, highest-impact positive reviews, ensuring brand-safe content requiring no manual moderation from store managers.”

I am guessing – but safely – that this would be pretty easy to code and maybe even be vibe-coded using AI. So $75 a month is going to look like a lot to people who know their way around this stuff.

There are also numerous established digital signage CMS companies with apps and widgets that show Google Reviews, though from what I saw most were WAY too visually busy for the glance dynamics of this medium.

All that stated, most B2B operations don’t know a thing about any of this stuff, and really don’t want to know. Their days are full already and I doubt many would do the research and comparisons.

So $75/month, or whatever gets bargained, might seem like a dead-simple yes for an owner or manager if it bumps business up by even 2%. A restaurant that does $3,000 a day would cover that $75 cost off very quickly.

This is a very simple product, but simple can be good. Unfortunately, with simple comes easily replicated. If Signamic gets traction in Toronto and beyond, copycat services would be easily developed and marketed.