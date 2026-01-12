Red Dot Digital Media’s 2025/26 Review: Darryl Kuder on the Value of a Full-Service Partner

January 12, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Carlsbad, California-based digital signage integrator Red Dot is one of those smaller firms that lives and breathes digital signage. Clients turn to the company for digital storytelling projects, with Red Dot handling everything from the underlying hardware and software infrastructure to the creation of the content itself. The firm primarily works with BrightSign media players and the BrightSign CMS, which – unlike many CMS platforms on the market – is purpose-built for experienced creative designers. According to Red Dot president Darryl Kuder, this end-to-end approach served the company well in 2025. For Sixteen:Nine, he reflects on the value of having a partner that can manage the entire signage ecosystem, from strategy and content creation to long-term lifecycle management.

The year 2025 was a landmark for us and underscored the power of being both a digital signage specialty integrator and a creative problem-solving partner, all in one. Clients leaned on our team not only for deployment excellence but for strategy, content, and long-term lifecycle management.

We completed several large-scale, multi-location rollouts, expanded our presence across North America and internationally, and strengthened strategic partnerships with hardware and CMS leaders.

Some noteworthy deployments to date include interactive retail activations, experiential brand environments, and digital canvas integrations for corporate and hospitality clients. We also deepened our content services, supporting dynamic templates, motion graphics, localized playlists, and event-driven programming.

We’ve noted CMS integrations becoming trickier. To improve reliability and reduce friction for our clients, we developed standardization frameworks to help manage global signage ecosystems.

One area that we’re finally seeing a greater emphasis on is content strategy. Brands realized that software and screens mean little without intentional storytelling and ongoing content management. Clients really wanted a partner who could manage hardware, installation, content creation, CMS configuration, and support without having to coordinate multiple vendors.

The need for standardization has increased with enterprises managing thousands of displays seeking templates, naming conventions, QC processes, and predictable workflows.

What to expect from us in 2026? Help organizations deliver high-impact digital experiences from the moment the screen is installed to the moment content plays flawlessly.