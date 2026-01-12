NRF 2026: Why AI, Not Displays, Sets the Agenda

January 12, 2026 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

NRF 2026 officially opened its doors on Sunday. More than 1,000 exhibitors are showcasing the latest retail technology innovations at the Javits Convention Center. As in previous years, around 40,000 trade visitors from more than 100 countries are expected to attend. invidis toured the exhibition halls and surrounding areas to assess the mood and emerging trends.

This year’s key themes at the show include agentic AI, smart store platforms, and digital twins – topics that reflect the growing convergence of technology, data, and physical retail. But as in recent years, NRF extends way beyond the exhibition halls: Around the Javits Center, retail technology dominates the cityscape. Numerous DooH screens across Manhattan are advertising solutions from vendors such as Shopify, KPMG, and other retail and consulting powerhouses. Retail is omnipresent – and there is little sign of economic uncertainty. The atmosphere throughout the city and on the show floor is notably upbeat.

Although the opening day – typically Sundays – is traditionally more quiet at NRF, the halls filled quickly shortly after doors opened at 9 a.m., with steady streams of visitors moving through the aisles. Conference sessions are also drawing large audiences, particularly when industry leaders take the stage.

The opening keynote by Google CEO Sundar Pichai was among the highlights, once again demonstrating the strong pull NRF excerts on Big Tech and the increasing influence of hyperscalers on retail strategy and innovation.

Digital signage present – but not in the spotlight

As in previous years, major digital signage manufacturers occupy a secondary role at NRF. Only Samsung and Stratacache are exhibiting in the main exhibition hall. Despite their relevance in the industry, both companies appear almost understated when compared to the large, visually dominant booths of Microsoft, Salesforce, AWS, Vusion, and other retail technology giants.

On the lower exhibition levels, however, the digital signage ecosystem is well represented. Established providers such as Brightsign, CRI, SageNet, Bluefin, and Visual Art are present, alongside a strong showing at the joint Digital Signage Federation (DSF) booth where vendors including Dise, Diversified, Navori, Peerless, Spectrio, Poppulo, and i5 LED all demonstrate the breadth of solutions aimed specifically at retail environments.

Few surprises ahead of ISE

Unsurprisingly, major digital signage product innovations are scarce. With ISE just weeks away, most vendors are holding back significant announcements. Instead, NRF 2026 is defined by platform thinking rather than hardware innovation.

NRF 2026 makes one thing clear: retail technology is less about individual solutions and more about interconnected platforms. Digital signage remains an important component – but it is now firmly embedded within a much larger retail tech ecosystem.