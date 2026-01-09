Win Tickets for the Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Mixer at ISE

January 9, 2026 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

The evening before ISE has long been reserved for one of the industry’s most popular networking traditions – the Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Mixer. For ISE 2026, invidis will continue this tradition as the successors of founder Dave Haynes, with support from signageOS. Together, we’re carrying the Mixer forward in a fresh format while staying true to its original spirit.

The Sixteen:Nine Mixer, sponsored by signageOS, will take place on February 2nd, from 17:00 to 20:00. Tickets are once again free, but availability is limited due to the venue’s capacity. Many of you may have already received a personal invitation. For everyone else, now is your chance to register for free and enter our ticket raffle. Please note: entry without a ticket will not be permitted, and no exceptions can be made.

Register here for the chance to win a ticket.

There will be some slight changes to the mixer this year: the event will be held without the direct participation of the Digital Signage Awards, though the connection between the two remains strong. With the traditional venue under renovation, the DSA Awards Gala will be hosted at the Miramar Hotel on Montjuïc – just a short walk from the Mixer.

For the Mixer itself, the team has secured Terraza Martínez, Carretera de Miramar, right next to the Miramar Hotel. The venue offers panoramic views of Barcelona’s harbor, ensuring a seamless transition for award attendees later in the evening.

Hosted jointly and exclusively with signageOS, the 2026 Mixer promises the familiar mix of drinks, food and relaxed networking – complemented by a short panel discussion on key trends and drivers shaping ISE 2026.

Important note: DSA award attendees also require a Mixer ticket. The raffle is open to all, and due to high demand in previous years, we recommend registering early for your chance to win a ticket.

The signageOS team and the Sixteen:Nine/invidis crew are looking forward to welcoming the global digital signage community for an evening of conversation, connection, and continuity.