Viooh Adds Dolphin OoH Inventory Across Grocery, Retail, and Transit Venues in the US

January 9, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Viooh has partnered with Dolphin OoH to expand access to premium digital-out-of-home (DooH) inventory across the United States, adding more than 5,000 digital screens to its supply-side platform.

The partnership delivers more than 50 million monthly impressions across major U.S. cities, with Dolphin’s network spanning grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, malls, transit locations, gyms, office supply retailers, and urban panels. Markets include New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas–Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Miami.

Dolphin’s largest concentration of screens is in grocery stores, accounting for more than 112 million monthly impressions, followed by convenience stores at 63 million, pharmacies at 42 million, urban panels at 27 million, and malls at 10 million, alongside additional inventory across transit and fitness environments.

The integration enables buyers to plan, launch, and manage campaigns programmatically through Viooh, giving them a single route to Dolphin’s U.S. inventory alongside other premium DooH supply across North America.

Dolphin said the partnership emphasizes brand safety, with screen- and location-level tagging designed to ensure full ad completion and help prevent fraud across its network. It also brings programmatic access to the company’s nationwide screen network, allowing global buyers to more easily activate campaigns across high-traffic U.S. locations.

Viooh Global Chief Commercial Officer Gavin Wilson noted that the addition of Dolphin strengthens access to high-density environments where consumers make purchase decisions, combining scale with contextual placement across major metropolitan areas.

Through Viooh’s platform, advertisers can apply programmatic buying tools including targeting, flexible planning, and performance measurement across Dolphin’s inventory.

(Image: Viooh)