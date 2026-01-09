NRF 2026: Idomoo and Poppulo Launch AI-Generated Video for Digital Signage

January 9, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Idomoo and Poppulo have announced a joint solution that enables real-time, AI-driven personalized video on in-store digital signage, built on Amazon Web Services.

The solution will debut at NRF 2026 in New York City, January 11-13, where it will be demonstrated in the AWS booth. The platform combines Idomoo’s Lucas AI Video Creator with Poppulo’s digital signage software, enabling retailers to generate and display personalized video content based on real-time data, such as shopper profiles, inventory levels, and time of day.

According to the companies, the system is designed to reduce the time, cost, and complexity traditionally associated with producing in-store marketing videos. Videos are generated from text prompts and automatically personalized using approved data sources, then distributed across signage networks through Poppulo’s platform. The companies say no personal data is stored, and personalization is handled in compliance with ISO standards.

Poppulo’s platform manages content delivery and governance, ensuring videos are displayed on the correct screens at the right times. The solution also supports deployment using the Amazon Signage Stick as a media player. Intended use cases include retail stores, restaurants, hotels, gyms, banks, medical centers, and other customer-facing environments.

“This collaboration marks a new era for in-store engagement,” said John Schweikert, general manager of digital signage at Poppulo. “By uniting Poppulo’s digital signage with Idomoo’s AI video creation and AWS infrastructure, we’re giving retailers a practical way to create and deploy relevant, dynamic experiences at scale.”

The companies say the solution is designed to support cloud-based, composable digital signage strategies and can incorporate technologies such as computer vision, mobile geofencing, and Bluetooth beacons to adapt content based on in-store behavior.