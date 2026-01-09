Adquick’s 2025/26 Review: Adam Singer on Why Measurable, Performance-Driven DooH Is the Future of Out-of-Home

January 9, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

As out-of-home advertising continues to evolve toward greater accountability and precision, 2025 marked a pivotal year in how brands plan, buy, and measure DooH at scale. Adquick VP of Marketing Adam Singer reflects on a transformative year defined by platform growth, deeper performance measurement, and expanding global reach while looking ahead to how AI-driven planning and measurement will shape the next phase of out-of-home media in 2026.

2025 was another landmark year for the company, arguably one of its most transformative yet. We continued to scale both traditional and programmatic DooH capabilities, helping brands activate campaigns not only across the United States but also increasingly in key international markets. Platform adoption accelerated as more marketers sought a unified way to plan, buy, and measure out-of-home media with the same precision they expect from digital channels.

Measurement emerged as a major focus throughout the year. Clients began asking deeper questions beyond simple impression counts, and our platform provided greater clarity on lift, conversions, and geospecific results. As more brands shifted toward performance-oriented OoH strategies, the ability to connect media exposure with downstream business outcomes became a meaningful differentiator. Overall, 2025 reinforced the idea that the future of OoH belongs to platforms that combine scale, transparency, and measurable impact.

Looking ahead to 2026, the focus is on pushing the boundaries of how advertisers plan, buy, and measure out-of-home media. One of the most significant advancements coming to the platform is the introduction of AI-driven recommendations. These tools analyze millions of data points, ranging from inventory availability and audience movement patterns to budget levels and past campaign performance, to surface the most effective placements for each brand’s specific objectives.

The promise of AI-driven planning lies in reducing uncertainty and dramatically speeding up decision-making. Whether for performance marketers focused on maximizing ROI or brand marketers seeking efficient national reach, machine-driven insights introduce a level of intelligence and automation that simply did not exist in OOH a few years ago. We see 2026 as the year when AI-powered decision-making becomes a core part of every advertiser’s toolkit.

More broadly, digital signage and DooH are rapidly evolving from modern replacements for static media into dynamic, context-aware communication channels. In 2026, advertisers will increasingly demand the same level of accountability from DooH that they already expect from paid search, social, and programmatic display. That means accurate exposure measurement, reliable conversion tracking, and reporting that clearly ties media spend to business results.

As expectations rise, vendors and platforms across the industry will need to elevate their measurement frameworks and data integrations. Real-time triggers, flexible creative swaps, and location-specific optimization will become standard rather than experimental. We are excited to continue leading this shift and making out-of-home advertising more accessible, more measurable, and ultimately more performance-driven for marketers everywhere.