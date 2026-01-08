Meet Frank Pisano and Bryan Meszaros, the New Chairs of the DSF

January 8, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) has announced its 2026 Board of Directors, welcoming one new member and reappointing three incumbents to continue guiding the organization.

Joining the Board is Andrea Varrone of Creative Realities, while Kiersten Gibson (Reach Media Network), Megan Zeller (Peerless AV), and Jonathan Brawn (Brawn Consulting) were reelected for new terms. They join existing Board members Jason Ault (Coffman Media), Frank Barnes (i5LED), IV Dickson (Sagenet), Lex Evans (Epiphan Video), and Jay Leedy (Videri).

The DSF also confirmed its 2026 Executive Committee: Frank Pisano (Bluefin International) as Chair, Bryan Meszaros (OpenEye Global) as Vice Chair, Michelle Montazeri (Ergotron) as Secretary, Kristin Roubie (EloTouch) as Director of Marketing, Tony Green (Snap Install) as Director of Partnerships, and Jeffrey Weitzman (Navori) as Treasurer.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Chair at such a pivotal time for the digital signage ecosystem,” said Pisano. “The DSF continues to grow in both relevance and reach, and our Board brings together a diverse group of integrators, end user advocates, technology providers, and thought leaders who are committed to strengthening our industry through education, standards, networking, and community.”

I recently had a conversation with the two new Chairs to find out more about what the DSF is all about and what they can offer for industry people and end customers. You’ll find out in the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the past two years, the Federation had been led by Ryan Cahoy of AUO Display. Under Cahoy’s tenure, the DSF modernized programs, expanded educational initiatives, and increased member engagement across the digital signage ecosystem.

The new Board begins its term on January 1, 2026.

(Image: DSF)