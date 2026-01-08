Glass-Media Partners With 6P Color To Improve In-Store Color Accuracy For Retail Displays

January 8, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Glass-Media, a Dallas-based specialty display maker, has formed a strategic collaboration with 6P Color to help retailers achieve more accurate color reproduction on digital signage, particularly in categories where subtle color differences influence purchase decisions, such as beauty, jewelry, apparel, and home furnishings.

The companies say that even when brands invest in carefully calibrated photography and video, the final step — playback on a wide range of commercial displays — can introduce inconsistencies due to differences in capabilities, calibration, and color processing. The result can be shifts in skin tone, fabric detail, finishes, and other nuances that impact how products appear in-store.

Glass-Media plans to offer advanced color optimization as an optional enhancement for supported deployments, giving brands a path to higher-fidelity representation across locations and screen types.

The solution is based on 6P Color’s Full Color Range (FCR) technology, which is designed to preserve the full range of colors visible to the human eye from content creation through display rendering. FCR works within existing standards while allowing each display to optimize output based on its technical characteristics, and is compatible with both RGB and future multi-primary display systems.

Both companies frame the collaboration as a practical way for retailers to close the gap between approved creative and what shoppers actually see in stores, helping maintain brand integrity and visual accuracy at the point of decision.

The Challenge of Nailing Color Accuracy Color accuracy is a big deal for brands and marketing teams — and a key reason why color e-paper displays are often passed over for retail or DooH deployments. Even with E Ink’s Spectra 6 technology producing 60,000 colors, it’s frequently not enough to display brand colors faithfully. Companies like Samsung are developing algorithms and other methods to stretch this limited spectrum. Glass-Media and 6P Color seem to be pursuing a similar goal—albeit focused on LCD displays. Antonia Hamberger

(Image: Egor Komarev/Unsplash)