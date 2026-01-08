DIRECTV Advertising enables programmatic buying for DIRECTV Remote DooH network

January 8, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

DIRECTV Advertising has enabled programmatic access to inventory from its DIRECTV Remote digital-out-of-home (DooH) network, allowing buyers to purchase live TV video placements in commercial venues through standard programmatic workflows.

Announced at CES, the programmatic rollout makes DIRECTV Remote inventory available through Broadsign’s supply-side platform (SSP) Place Exchange, with launch support for demand-side platforms (DSPs) including Basis and The Trade Desk. Broader DSP availability is planned for the first quarter of 2026.

DIRECTV Remote is DIRECTV’s DooH network built on its DIRECTV for Business footprint. Inventory spans locations such as offices, waiting rooms, retail stores, salons, bars, and restaurants, with hotels expected to be added later in 2026. Airline inventory will continue to be sold via managed services rather than programmatically.

Campaign performance will be measured using Place Exchange’s PerView system, which estimates how many people were exposed to the ads and how often, based on anonymized mobile location data and industry-standard out-of-home measurement rules. The same measurement approach will be used for both programmatic and direct buys.

According to Place Exchange, screen-based inventory has recently surpassed billboards as the largest category in programmatic DooH spend, reflecting increased demand for video formats in out-of-home environments.

“When it comes to TV, it’s no longer just about the destination; it’s about the journey,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DIRECTV Advertising. “This programmatic enablement allows advertisers to reach live TV audiences beyond the living room with the same automation they expect from our premium platform.”

(Image: DIRECTV)