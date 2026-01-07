CES 2026: Samsung – and Rivals – Shift Focus From Screens to Software Platforms

January 7, 2026 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Samsung’s narrative is no longer limited to higher resolution, brighter panels, or thinner bezels. Instead, it is about “AI on Device,” complemented by “AI in the Cloud,” and – more importantly – about a platform that continuously evolves over the lifespan of a device. The hardware remains the same. The experience does not.

From hardware vendor to platform provider

Samsung and LG and most other display giants are historically hardware manufacturers. Their business model was simple: produce panels, ship displays, drive volume. In Consumer Electronics as well as B2B. For decades, digital signage projects were defined by technical specifications – panels size, resolution, nits – and most important by price. According to Samsung, that era is coming to an end.

The Korean manufacturers have exited LCD panel production entirely. Today, global LCD manufacturing is dominated by Chinese players such as TCL CSOT, Hisense, and BOE – supported by substantial government subsidies and by the acquisition of factories, patents, and know-how from Samsung and LG themselves.

Samsung’s response is not to compete on price or volume anymore. Instead, the company is redefining value. The display itself is no longer the product – the platform is.

A paradigm shift

At CES 2026, Samsung openly acknowledged this strategic shift. For the first time, the company put long-term software evolution and AI-driven functionality at the center of its display strategy. The message is clear: buyers should stop evaluating devices purely based on specifications at the time of purchase. Instead, they should place trust in a platform that improves continuously – powered by:

A constantly updated operating system (Tizen OS)

Integrated IT and device security (Knox)

IoT-Ecosystem connectivity via SmartThings

AI capabilities that evolve over time

This is a fundamental change in how electronic devices are positioned – especially in digital signage, where hardware refresh cycles often span three to five years.

Seven years of guaranteed evolution

One of the most important announcements – easily overlooked amid AI buzzwords – is Samsung’s seven-year upgrade guarantee.

Samsung has already committed to seven years of operating system and security updates for its Android-based smartphones. Now, that commitment is being extended to consumer displays and may also end up in digital signage. This goes beyond current EU regulations, which since June 2025 require smart phone manufacturers to provide at least five years of updates after the last official sale of a device. Samsung is deliberately setting a new benchmark – one that competitors might be forced to follow.

For professional AV and digital signage buyers, this is a crucial signal. Long-term software support is no longer a “nice to have”; it is becoming a baseline requirement for compliance, security, and operational stability. Samsung’s consumer electronics promise at CES would be much tougher to deliver in B2B SoC, where until now stable OS platforms were prioritized over latest browser features and security updates.

Why micro LED matters more than ever

While LCD production has shifted to China, Samsung continues to invest heavily in micro LED, particularly with The Wall in the B2B market. This is no coincidence.

MicroLED gives Samsung a competitive advantage where Chinese suppliers currently cannot match ecosystem, service and software maturity. Combined with AI-driven image processing and software features delivered over time, Samsung wants to make micro LED to become a long-term platform investment – not just a premium display.

Hardware differentiation alone would not be sufficient. Platform lock-in, trust, and long-term innovation are the real value drivers.

Consumer strategy, B2B impact

Although Samsung presented its strategy in a consumer electronics context at CES, the implications for digital signage are obvious. Samsung’s B2C and B2B displays increasingly share:

The same operating system (Tizen)

The same security framework (Knox)

The same user interface philosophy (One UI)

The same device management and ecosystem integrations

And increasingly, the same on-device AI capabilities

This is a textbook example of economies of scale. Samsung ships around 500 million devices per year, and a growing share of them run on a unified AI-enabled software stack. Every improvement benefits both consumer TVs and professional signage displays.

“Screens are more than displays”

According to S. Yong, Global Head of Visual Displays at Samsung, the company’s vision is clear: “Screens are more than displays.” Samsung’s new smart screens are designed to adapt to usage patterns and environments, anticipate user needs and transform the experience in real time using AI

Crucially, Samsung emphasizes that its AI ecosystem is built on “the highest ethical standards.” As AI becomes embedded directly into public-facing screens and enterprise environments, trust in the platform, the brand, and the AI roadmap becomes mission-critical.

The real message for digital signage

CES 2026 sends an unmistakable signal for the professional AV and digital signage industry. Innovation is no longer primarily driven by panel technology. Most display solutions today are technically mature – often more than “good enough” for standard use cases. The real differentiation is shifting to:

Long-term software evolution

AI as an enabler, not a feature

Remote management and security at scale

And the ability to deliver new capabilities years after installation

For Samsung, the strategic objective is clear: leverage trust into a platform relationship – one that lasts at least seven years and enables experiences that are not yet available, and in many cases not even conceivable today. The display hardware may stay the same. But the value proposition does not.

For competitors, ISVs and integrators the focus must be of becoming global organizations that can be trusted long-term. Not necessarily alone – it will be difficult to build a global brand like Samsung – but as an eco-system of trusted partners.

