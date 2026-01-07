Avixa CEO Dave Labuskes to Retire at the End of 2026

January 7, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Avixa CEO Dave Labuskes plans to step down from his position at the end of 2026. As announced yesterday, he plans to retire after leading the audiovisual industry association since 2012 and overseeing some major structural changes, the most notable of which being the 2017 rebranding of Infocomm International to Avixa, short for the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association.

Founded in 1939, Avixa generates most of its revenue from trade shows, training programs, and certifications. During Labuskes’ tenure, the association expanded its focus to include a wider range of professionals, including experience designers, content creators, and IT-focused companies. Avixa also increased its international reach, with about half of its revenue now coming from outside North America.

“On behalf of the Avixa Board of Directors, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to David for everything he has done for Avixa over the past 13 years,” said Tobias Lang, Chair of the Avixa Board of Directors and CEO of Lang AG. “His vision and leadership have been instrumental in establishing the audiovisual industry as a globally relevant profession with a strong and positive outlook for the future.”

Avixa reports that around 15,000 professionals worldwide currently hold its CTS (Certified Technology Specialist) certification. In 2024, the association also added the Audiovisual Network Professional (ANP) certification to its portfolio.

A major challenge during Labuskes’ time as CEO was the Covid-19 pandemic, when all trade shows and conferences were canceled. This resulted in the loss of revenue from Infocomm events worldwide as well as the ISE trade show in Barcelona. In response, Avixa expanded its digital offerings and began organizing remote and hybrid events. The association also launched new initiatives during this period, including the Women’s Council and the Diversity Council.

“I would have never predicted the level of personal growth and fulfillment that accompanied these many years at the helm of Avixa,” said Labuskes. “The audiovisual industry has been a part of human evolution since the use of signal fires in early civilization. The association now known as Avixa was established in 1939, well before most of us were born.”

“The responsibility and privilege inherent within the role I played for a tiny part of that timeline was one that could not have been fulfilled without the brilliance of the team of executives, industry volunteers, and dedicated Avixa employees giving everything they have to deliver on our mission every day. I look forward to being in the stands watching the future successes of Avixa and our industry around the world.”

Before joining Avixa, Labuskes spent nearly 14 years at RTKL Associates, now part of Arcadis. There, he founded the firm’s Technology Design practice and contributed to the expansion of its technology-related services. He later joined the company’s board and was involved in the 2011 merger with Arcadis.

The Avixa board is currently searching for a successor. Labuskes will remain CEO until his departure at the end of 2026.