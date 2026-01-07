Appspace Brings Enterprise-Grade CMS to Amazon’s Affordable Signage Stick

January 7, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

More than a year ago, Amazon introduced the Signage Stick as a low-cost alternative to traditional digital signage media players. How widely the compact device has been adopted by end users so far remains largely unknown. Amazon’s success in attracting software partners, however, is much clearer: around 30 CMS platforms are now available for the Signage Stick, with enterprise-focused digital signage solution Appspace joining the list recently.

According to Appspace, its CMS can be used on the Signage Stick with full functionality. Once connected to a display, the device automatically launches in kiosk mode, which in principle also enables use with consumer-grade TVs. In addition, multiple sticks can be configured and managed in parallel via the new Amazon Signage app.

Amazon is positioning the Signage Stick as a bridge between low-cost consumer streaming devices—which are still frequently repurposed for digital signage due to budget constraints—and professional media players offering greater processing power. Despite its low price point, Amazon promises reliable 4K playback without dropouts.

“Organizations want digital signage that works everywhere, without the costs or complications historically tied to commercial hardware,” says Paul Alley, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Appspace.

Appspace combines classic digital signage with workplace features such as room booking and internal communications tools, and has traditionally been deployed primarily by large enterprises with thousands of endpoints. With the Signage Stick version, the company is now also targeting smaller organizations as well as simple, cost-sensitive digital signage projects.

(Image: Appspace/Amazon)