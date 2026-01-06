LG Direct-View LED Cinema Display Anchors SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Meryl Streep Center

January 6, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has equipped its new Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists in Los Angeles with a 200-inch LG Miraclass 4K direct-view LED cinema display, anchoring a technology-forward venue designed for screenings, education, and member programming.

The 15,000-square-foot center serves as an educational and creative hub for SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members. The facility includes voice-over booths, recording studios, classrooms, editing suites, and technical labs, all supported by LG commercial display technology.

The centerpiece is the 100-seat Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room, where the LG Miraclass display replaces traditional projection due to ceiling-height limitations and the need for high-performance visuals in ambient light. The direct-view LED solution allows the room to host film screenings, presentations, interviews, and hybrid events without sacrificing image quality when lights are on.

Beyond the screening room, LG displays are installed throughout the center, including 86-inch and 65-inch UHD signage displays in public and instructional spaces, QuickWorks video conferencing displays in editing areas, and UltraFine monitors in voice-over suites.

According to LG Electronics USA, the direct-view LED format eliminated the need for a projection booth while ensuring consistent image performance for every seat in the room. The system’s long LED lifespan and corner-to-corner brightness were key factors in selecting the technology.

(Images: Meryl Streep Center/LG)