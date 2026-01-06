Carousel Launches Browser-Based Interactive Demo for Workplace Digital Signage

January 6, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Carousel has introduced a new browser-based interactive experience that lets prospective customers explore a full enterprise digital signage deployment in a simulated business environment. Developed with Studio Kudzu, the self-guided demo shows how Carousel content works across lobbies, hallways, conference rooms, and common areas, with support for laptops, tablets, mobile devices, and VR headsets.

The experience highlights core platform capabilities, including dynamic content delivery, CAP-based emergency alerting, room signage tied to event and facility systems, device management, and engagement tools such as interactive touchpoints and video walls. Carousel positions the tool as a practical way for communications and IT teams — as well as integrators — to demonstrate workflows and system value without on-site infrastructure.

The lightweight interface allows users to move from room to room and interact with signage elements to see how the platform integrates into everyday operations. The interactive experience is now available through Carousel’s corporate solutions page.