LG Brings Back 2017 TV Icon for CES 2026, the Super Thin Wallpaper TV

January 5, 2026 by guest author, Valentin Klass

With just one day to go before CES 2026 officially opens in Las Vegas, TV makers are rolling out announcements at a rapid pace, teasing the models they’ll be unveiling at the show. Alongside many micro RGB–based models, a clear trend has emerged toward premium displays with a strong emphasis on design, such as LG’s portable Gallery TV. Now, the South Korean company is taking that idea a step further by reviving a true design icon from 2017: the Wallpaper TV.

The LG OLED evo W6 combines OLED technology with LG’s True Wireless concept, eliminating the need for a direct cable connection to the screen. Power and all external connections are handled via the Zero Connect Box, which can be placed up to ten meters away from the TV.

Thanks to a highly miniaturized internal design, the W6 is just nine millimeters thin. While slightly thicker than the ultra-slim 2017 model, it delivers significantly more performance.

The panel features LG’s Hyper Radiant Technology for improved blacks, color reproduction, and brightness. It offers 4K resolution, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a pixel response time of just 0.1 milliseconds. The display surface has also earned Intertek’s Reflection Free Premium certification.

Powering the TV is LG’s new Alpha 11 AI processor with an NPU that is five times more powerful than its predecessor. This enables a dual AI engine that preserves fine image details while reducing noise.

AI also plays a central role in everyday use. The W6 offers a personalized home screen that uses Voice ID to recognize who is speaking and automatically adapts widgets and app recommendations. LG has also integrated AI services such as Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. With the “In This Scene” feature, viewers can ask questions about on-screen content in real time, access background information, and receive tailored recommendations.

Via the Gallery+ platform, users can stream artwork, film scenes, and ambient music through a subscription, turning the TV into a digital gallery. Security is handled by LG Shield, which ensures encrypted data processing.

“The Wallpaper TV brings together our leadership in true wireless technology, innovative form factors, and 13 years of OLED expertise,” said Park Hyoung-sei, President of LG Entertainment Media Solution Company.