Croatian Telco Turns OoH Posters into Tools for Locating Lost Dogs

January 5, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Hrvatski Telekom (HT), part of the Deutsche Telekom Group, has introduced an out-of-home project in Zagreb that turns traditional posters into functional tools for locating lost dogs.

Developed in collaboration with creative agency Bruketa&Žinić&Grey, the installation supports HT’s GPS Pet Tracker service by translating the product’s promise into a real-world intervention. Rather than relying on awareness messaging, the poster is designed to actively attract stray dogs and keep them safe until their owners arrive.

Each unit includes a scent-dispensing mechanism that releases the smell of food, along with a water bowl positioned at ground level. The idea is rooted in canine behavior, using scent to draw dogs toward a fixed location where they can remain calm and visible in a familiar, public space. The first installation is live in a high-traffic dog-walking area of Zagreb.

The project reframes out-of-home media from a passive communication channel into a practical utility. Instead of spectacle-driven engagement, the execution relies on behavioral insight, positioning the medium itself as part of the solution. The concept is designed to be scalable, with potential placements near parks, trails, shelters, and other common dog routes in additional markets.

According to HT, more than 1,500 dogs go missing or become strays each year in Croatia, creating emotional strain for owners and posing safety risks to animals. The campaign aims to demonstrate how connected technology can address everyday problems beyond conventional consumer use cases.

“This initiative shows how technology and innovative thinking can support situations that may seem small but are deeply important,” said Branka Bajt, Brand Director at Hrvatski Telekom. “If it helps reunite even one dog with its owner, it has achieved its purpose.”