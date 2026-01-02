LEDgend’s 2025/26 Review: Kirk McPoyle on Why LED Is Becoming the Default for High-Impact Deployments

January 2, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

As LED continues to move from premium showcase installations to a mainstream choice for large-scale digital experiences, 2025 marked a pivotal year for how integrators source, specify, and deploy LED technology. LEDgend Distributors co-founder Kirk McPoyle reflects on a year defined by brand realignment, expanded product offerings, and a renewed focus on speed and simplicity—while looking ahead to how evolving content demands and tighter project timelines will shape LED deployments in 2026.

In 2025, LEDgend relaunched its brand to realign its distribution strategy around a partner-driven model focused on delivering “LEDgendary” service for LED projects. The company doubled down on what integrators needed most: clarity, speed, and a frictionless path from specification to installation.

Key milestones included not only a new name, but an expanded product catalog and a revamped distributor–integrator support model, aligning the company’s mission with the momentum of the market.

Throughout the year, LEDgend introduced new indoor and outdoor LED series designed for retail, hospitality, sports, and large-venue applications. High-brightness storefront solutions, fine-pixel-pitch corporate displays, and rugged outdoor units all became part of the LEDgend family, giving integrators more options for high-impact, low-risk deployments.

The company also soft-launched LEDgineer Studio, a configuration tool designed to help integrators win more deals by streamlining the process of specifying, quoting, and customizing video walls with greater accuracy and speed. By reducing project turnaround times from weeks to minutes, the tool supports more efficient planning and faster execution.

During 2025, LEDgend observed advertisers moving beyond static content toward real-time, data-driven messaging. Weather triggers, foot-traffic signals, POS integrations, and localized content became standard expectations, raising the bar for the hardware powering these networks.

While LCD continues to have a role, LED has increasingly become the expected choice for immersive, high-visibility, and architecturally flexible deployments. Seamless canvases, curved installations, and high-brightness exterior applications have positioned LED as the clear hero for premium digital environments.

At the same time, brands and venues began demanding shorter lead times and simplified installation processes, with minimal disruption to operations. This shift has driven increased investment in smarter tools, modular mounting systems, and ready-to-ship inventory, particularly as tariff-related challenges continue to influence purchasing decisions.

Looking ahead to 2026, projects in the pipeline suggest that demand for curved LED installations shows no signs of slowing. From pre-sales engineering to certified installation training, LEDgend is expanding programs designed to help integrators move faster, operate with greater confidence, and remain competitive. The company is also scaling U.S. warehousing and stocking strategies to support shorter project timelines, with more ready-to-deploy product series and improved supply chain predictability.

Additional LED product lines are planned for sports, transportation, and retail environments—verticals entering refresh cycles that demand higher brightness, tighter pixel pitches, wider operating temperatures, and more flexible form factors.