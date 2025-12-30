Screenverse Launches National DooH Campaign Supporting Feeding America

December 30, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Screenverse has launched a nationwide digital-out-of-home campaign in partnership with Feeding America to raise awareness and mobilize support to address hunger and food insecurity during the holiday season.

The initiative, titled Doing Good with DooH, uses Screenverse’s programmatic DooH network to support nonprofit organizations through large-scale, real-world campaigns. Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, is the first nonprofit partner under the program.

The campaign is running across more than 18,000 digital screens in over 150 markets, spanning outdoor billboards, urban panels, grocery and big-box retail locations, residential and office buildings, and other high-traffic public environments. In total, participating Screenverse network partners are donating more than 30 million impressions, valued at approximately $235,000.

Screenverse CEO and co-founder David Weinfeld said the initiative reflects the company’s belief in using the reach of DooH to turn awareness into tangible action. He noted that the scale and precision of digital-out-of-home allow moments of exposure to translate into real support, including meals and resources for families in need.

Participating network partners include Corner Media, True Sync Media, Vertical Impression, Smartify, Olyns, theBulletin, Grace Outdoor, Whistler Billboards, and Street Media Group. The month-long campaign features a direct call to action encouraging audiences to engage with Feeding America through advocacy, volunteering, or donations.

Feeding America Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Monica Lopez Gonzalez said the campaign helps bring greater visibility to the realities of food insecurity while reinforcing that individual actions can make a difference when amplified through national partnerships.

In addition to the on-screen campaign, Screenverse is coordinating a donation-focused email outreach effort within the out-of-home industry, inviting companies and individuals to contribute directly through Feeding America’s donation platform.

