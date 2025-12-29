Velasea’s N150 Media Player Gains ChromeOS Flex Certification

December 29, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Velasea has secured ChromeOS Flex certification for its Iron Link N150 media player, adding another layer of validation for a device already positioned for demanding commercial signage environments. The certification confirms the unit meets Google’s performance, security and reliability requirements, making it a supported option for enterprise-scale deployments.

The N150 is an ultra-compact, fanless PC built for continuous 24/7 operation in digital signage applications. It runs on Intel’s N150 processor with integrated UHD Graphics, delivering 4K playback in a small form factor suited for kiosks, behind-display mounts and other tight-fit installations. ChromeOS Flex support gives integrators a straightforward path to device onboarding and remote management through Google’s administration tools, with the certification to be reflected on Google’s public compatibility list.

Velasea says the certification strengthens the N150’s role in signage and embedded projects that prioritize long-term stability and support. Jimmy Hunt, the company’s SVP of Sales and Marketing, noted that the approval signals expanding collaboration with Google and positions the player for broader AV industry deployments.