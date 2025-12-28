MicroLED: Daktronics acquires XDC’s display business

December 28, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Daktronics acquired the MicroLED display business of X Display including intellectual property, specialized equipment and technical expertise. The US-based LED manufacturer was a shareholder of XDC since 2020 and also hired 15 key XDC employees to expand its MicroLED capabilities. The NPP market is the new digital signage battlefield currently dominated by Chinese manufacturers and Samsung.

With the MicroLED business acquisition Daktronics wants to shift market attention back to the products and innovation after a turbulent time with active shareholders forcing a change in leadership in 2025. For decades Daktronics is leading the US market in SMD-based outdoor LED for stadia and roadside signs and billboards. As market demand is shifting from SMD to finer pixel pitches – mostly COB / MicroLED – Daktronics is investing into the LED-standard technology of the future.

The Brookings / South Dakota based LED-manufacturer acquired proprietary mass-transfer and MicroLED fabrication IP for ultra-fine pixel pitches, plus equipment for MicroLED/MicroIC development. In addition key X Display employees are moving to Daktronics.

The acquisition is supposed to differentiate Daktronics from the hundreds of LED manufacturers while remaining competitive with the few MicroLED leaders like BoE, Absen and especially global brands like Samsung. Also Stratacache (invidis report) is in the process of building their own MicroLED plant on the US-Westcoast.

The latest MicroLED technology provides higher brightness, enhanced contrast, greater energy efficiency and a longer lifespan. Daktronics has been investing in XDC since 2020, helping accelerate XDC’s development of MicroLED capabilities and applications.