Closing Out 2025: A Transitional Year for Digital Signage and Sixteen:Nine

December 25, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

After keeping our foot on the gas for most of 2025, slowing down long enough to reflect can feel harder than simply pushing ahead — a feeling many across the digital signage and DooH ecosystem will recognize. But as the year winds down, what stands out most are the people we shared it with. For us at Sixteen:Nine, that starts with our readers, and we’re deeply grateful for your continued trust and engagement.

Looking back, 2025 will be remembered as one of the most dynamic — and demanding — periods our industry has experienced. Rapid advances in AI, the growing influence of global managed service providers, ongoing consolidation, and the accelerating convergence of media, data, and commerce have reshaped digital signage, DooH, and retail media in meaningful ways. It’s been a year of both disruption and opportunity.

For Sixteen:Nine, 2025 was also a year of transition. The shift in editorial stewardship from founder Dave Haynes has marked a new chapter for the publication and for us — the invidis team. Having reported on this industry out of Europe since 2006, taking over editorial control of Sixteen:Nine has made us a truly global platform for Digital Signage – and we will continue to work hard to deliver on the promise of being a trusted and independent source of information for this industry. Throughout the year, we’ve been immersed in conversations, insights, and exchanges from every corner of the market — all with the goal of delivering clear, relevant, and independent coverage worldwide.

As the holiday season begins, we want to thank our readers, contributors, partners, and the wider industry community for the ideas, dialogue, and collaboration that continue to shape Sixteen:Nine. We’re excited to build on this momentum and continue covering the evolution of digital signage, DooH, connected retail, and experience-driven communication in the year ahead.

Season’s greetings and best wishes for a successful start to 2026 from the entire invidis/Sixteen:Nine team.